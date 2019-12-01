A militant hideout was busted by security forces in the Dalri forests of Sopore town in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Huge cache of arms and ammunition, including two Ak-47 rifles, 2,000 rounds of ammunition and wireless sets were recovered from the hideout.

The operation was carried out after the security forces received a tip-off regarding the hideout, which is believed to be old.

Army sources said the hideout could be at least 10-years-old, in which militants would have dumped the arms ammunition, reported India Today.

The joint operation was executed by 32 RR (Rashtriya Rifles), Special Operation Group (SOG) Rafiabad & 92 battalion of CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force).