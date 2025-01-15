As deaths due to mysterious diseases continue unabated in Badhaal village, located in Jammu and Kashmir's border district of Rajouri, the fear-stricken inhabitants of the Kotranka sub-division have warned of launching an agitation against the authorities for failing to ascertain the real cause of these deaths.

With the death of Mohammad Aslam's fourth child on Tuesday at Shri Maharaja Gulab Singh (SMGS) Hospital in Jammu, the death toll due to the unidentified disease in this belt has risen to 14.

In the last 38 days, 14 people, including 11 children from three families in the area, have died under suspicious circumstances. All the victims reportedly suffered from fever, vomiting, dizziness, sore throat, and other medical complications. Among the deceased, many were initially in good health after falling ill but later succumbed unexpectedly.

Initial reports indicate no virus has been detected in these cases, but medical experts remain unable to determine the cause of death. The series of suspicious deaths began in Badhaal village on December 8.

Thus far, five individuals—including four children and their father from one family, three children and a pregnant woman from another family, and four children from a third family—have succumbed. Following these deaths, over 4,000 people from the affected and surrounding areas were screened.

Among those screened, 28 people were found to have suspicious symptoms, seven of whom were later among the deceased. More than 200 samples—including those of people, animals, natural water sources, and food items—were collected from the affected area for analysis.

A senior Health Department official stated that no viral infection has been confirmed in preliminary reports. However, it is suspected that a poisonous chemical might have entered the bodies of the deceased, causing their deaths.

In most cases, the victims eventually exhibited symptoms of brain infections. This raises the question: if no virus has been confirmed, why have health agencies failed to determine the cause of these deaths even after a month?

Experts from the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC), Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), National Institute of Virology (NIV), and PGIMER Chandigarh, among others, have been investigating the deaths.

Additionally, experts from the Health and Medical Education Department camped in Badhaal village for several days. Health officials are now awaiting the viscera report from post-mortem examinations, which may reveal the actual cause of death. However, no health official has been willing to speak openly on the matter.

Mobile Lab Bus Deployed

Following the deaths, a 42-foot-long mobile lab bus from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) reached Kotranka to collect samples from residents. Due to the narrow roads in Badhaal village, the bus was stationed in Kotranka instead.

Timeline of Mysterious Deaths

8 December: Fazal Hussain (40, father) died at GMC Rajouri. His daughters Farmana (7) and Rabia Kausar (14) died en route to Jammu, and his son Ruksan Ahmed (10) died at SMGS Hospital in Jammu.

12 December: Fazal's youngest son, Raftar Ahmed (4), died at SMGS Hospital.

12 December: Nazia Kausar (7), daughter of Mohammad Rafiq, died in Rajouri. Mohammad Ishtiaq (10) and Ishfaq Ahmed (12) from the same family died en route to SMGS Jammu and PGI Chandigarh, respectively.

23 December: Mohammad Rafiq's pregnant wife, Rajim Begum, died at GMC Rajouri.

12 January 2025: Mohammad Aslam's children Navina Kausar (9) and Zahoor Ahmed (14) died at SMGS Hospital Jammu.

13 January: Mohammad Aslam's son Mohammad Maroof (10) and their grandfather Mohammad Yosuf died from shock.

14 January: Mohammad Aslam's fourth child, Safina Kouser (6), died in SMGS Hospital ICU.

The situation has created an atmosphere of panic among the residents, who are angry at the lack of answers regarding the deaths. Locals have questioned why children were not shifted outside Jammu and Kashmir for advanced treatment if the SMGS Hospital lacked adequate facilities.

Women expressed outrage, alleging that children were forcibly taken for treatment. They claimed that their children, initially normal, suffered greatly during treatment and were given numerous injections.

Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Abhishek Sharma, reviewed the situation and visited the affected families in Badhaal. He assured them of support and directed district officers to expedite analysis of food, water, and other consumables.

Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo chaired a high-level meeting with health experts and administrative officials to assess the measures taken and analyze reports from reputed institutions. Experts reported that no viral, bacterial, or microbial infections were found, but certain neurotoxins were detected in samples from the deceased. Investigations are ongoing to identify the source of these toxins.