On Sunday, Eastern California's Death Valley recorded the world's highest temperature recorded since 1913. This is no mean feat. The temperature recorded 130 degrees (54.4C) has shaken the world.

The US National Weather Service had reported the news in its statement. The temperature is now being verified by the NWS. The record high temperatures have come during the heatwave along the US coast.

Netizens react to the Death Valley temperature

Californians are feeling the heat as the heatwave. Death Valley in Eastern California has set a new record. In 1913, Furnace Creek had recorded 134 degrees F (56.7 degrees C) on July 10th as per the information by the US Weather Bureau. This happens to be the Earth's highest ambient air temperature.

However, on Sunday afternoon Death Valley was bound to set another high temperature reading at 130 degrees. This would be the highest in the century if verified. The National Weather Service said in its statement, that the temperature was recorded at 3:41 PM PDT on Sunday at Furnace Creek.

The World Meteorological Organization has also revealed that it will be verifying the reported temperature.

Netizens, on Twitter however, feel that it's all in the name, after all, it can't be called 'Death Valley' without it having some meaning.

Well, we can only wait to know if those temperatures are verified.