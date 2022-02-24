Jammu flash floods: Man killed as overflowing rivers cause landslide in Rajouri, roads and bridges damaged Close
Jammu flash floods: Man killed as overflowing rivers cause landslide in Rajouri, roads and bridges damaged

The death toll from mudslides and floods in the Brazilian city of Petropolis, in southeast Rio de Janeiro state, rose to 204, authorities said.

According to the police, at least 51 people remained missing as rescue efforts continued to retrieve victims from the mountains of mud that buried homes on Wednesday.

A spokesman for the Fire Department of the state of Rio de Janeiro said search and rescue efforts were suspended on Wednesday due to storms in the area, Xinhua news agency reported.

Damaged trees and vehicles block a road after heavy rains in Petropolis in the state of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Feb. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong/IANS)
On February 15, Petropolis, a city located 68 km from Rio de Janeiro, was slammed with heavy rains that caused more than 50 mudslides and floods.

Rain creates havoc

Petropolis, a historic tourism hub in Brazil, still has 810 evacuees who have been living in school shelters for the past week.

