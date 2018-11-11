The death toll in the accident involving a car and a private bus near here Saturday evening has gone up to five, with two children also succumbing to their injuries, police said Sunday.

Three people had died on the spot and as many others were injured when their car proceeding to Sinnar in Nashik district collided with the luxury bus, which was heading towards the temple town of Shirdi in Ahmednagar district, an official of the Wavi police station said.

The mishap took place at around 6 pm in Bhokani village on the Sinnar-Shirdi road.

Of the three injured persons, two children, both aged 14, died while being shifted to a hospital on Saturday night.

The other injured person was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Nashik.

All the deceased were residents of Mira Road area in the neighbouring Thane district.