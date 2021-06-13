A few months back, Dr Robert Lanza, head of Astellas Global Regenerative Medicine claimed that humans will reboot in another spacetime after death. According to Lanza, time and space are just manmade concepts that cannot be measured. Lanza believes that consciousness in humans exists through energy and it will be released once a human dies. The claims made by Lanza soon went viral online, and it made many believe that life after death could be real. Spiritualists who believe in an afterlife strongly believe that near-death experience (NDE) testimonials too are evidence of an afterlife, and one such testimonial has now gone viral on online spaces.

The journey after death

In the NDE testimonial shared by a man named Mike on the Near-Death Experience Research Foundation (NDERF) website, he claims to have reached the verge of death due to a heart attack. The man revealed that he saw all the planets and stars during these moments, and claimed to have seen his firstborn child who died in infancy.

"I could see all the planets and stars. When I focused my attention on anything, such as the Earth, it came to the fore in my field of vision. Throughout this experience, I felt incredible love that remains beyond my ability to describe. I also was aware that I was a part of everything I saw as well as still my individual self. I was both, the observed and the observer. I encountered my firstborn son who had died in infancy. Yet, here, he was an adult," wrote Mike on the NDERF website.

Mike claimed that he felt the utmost love, care, and safety during these moments. He also added that the love experiences during the dying moments could not be explained with words.

Is death a gruesome experience?

Several people believe that death is a gruesome experience. However, another near-death experience testimonial shared by a woman named Leila suggests that death is a moment where people will feel the disappearance of fear and negativity.

Even though testimonials like these have made many people believe in the existence of an afterlife, medical experts assure that there is no life after death. According to medical experts, the human brain will face a shortage of oxygen supply during life-threatening moments, and a survival trick adopted by the brain to combat the lack of oxygen supply is resulting in these visual hallucinations.