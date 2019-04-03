Brunei on Wednesday introduced strict laws in the country that recommends cruel punishments like stoning to death for homosexuality and amputation for theft. This forced move by Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah-led government has received major international criticism by many celebrities, politicians, rights groups and the United Nations (UN).

Describing the new laws as cruel and inhumane, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said, "I appeal to the government to stop the entry into force of this draconian new penal code, which would mark a serious setback for human rights protections for the people of Brunei if implemented."

The law was implemented after the Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah said that he wants the Islamic teachings in the country to grow stronger in a nationally televised speech at a convention centre near the capital Bandar Seri Begawan. "I would like to emphasize that the country of Brunei is a ... country that always devotes its worship to Allah," the Sultan said.

Homosexuality was already illegal in the country and punishable up to 10 years in prison, but no one had to face such extreme tortures ore death penalty over these issues in the country.

In the tiny nation on the island of Borneo, Muslims make up about two-thirds of the country's population (78 per cent) with Buddism (8 per cent) and Christianity (7 per cent) as the next two major religious practises in the country.

The new punishments implemented by Brunei

Rape, adultery, sodomy, gay sex, robbery can amount from anything to death.

Defamation of the prophet Mohammed will also carry the penalty of death.

For crimes involving theft, the punishment will be amputation.

Whipping in public for abortion

Encouraging minor Muslim children to take up other religion are liable for a fine or jail sentence.

And for other petty crimes, the person involved will have to face severe public flogging.

How Brunei's LGBT community reacted

"The gay community in Brunei has never been open but when Grindr (a gay dating app) came that helped people meet in secret. But now, what I've heard is that hardly anyone is using Grindr anymore," said Shahiran S Shahrani Md, reports BBC.

Another male Bruneian, who is not gay but has renounced Islam, said he felt "fearful and numb" in the face of the laws being implemented, adds the report

The international reaction

Brunei's new criminal code has faced severe objections from all around the world. Human Rights Watch deputy Asia director Phil Robertson in a tweet said that there is no place for this kind of penal codes in the 21st century.

He said that the code was "barbaric to the core, imposing archaic punishments for acts that shouldn't even be crimes".

The United States has also strongly opposed the new penal code stating that the punishments run counter to Brunei's "international human rights obligations", reports Al Jazeera.

Celebrities including George Clooney, Elton John and Ellen DeGeneres has now called to boycott the luxury hotels including The Beverly Hills Hotel in the US and The Dorchester in London, that are owned by the Brunei royal family as a mark of protest against the newly enforced penal code.