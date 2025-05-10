Popular YouTuber and content creator Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as BeerBiceps, is once again in the news, this time facing backlash over a recent remark about the India-Pakistan conflict.

In a now-deleted post, Ranveer addressed "Pakistani brothers and sisters," stating that he does not hate them. He further mentioned that many Indians feel the same way and emphasised that the conflict is not between the people of the two nations, but rather between India and the Pakistani military and ISI.

Following the criticism and the deletion of his post, Ranveer released a new video in which he praised the Indian Armed Forces and reiterated his support for India.

Ranveer wrote, "Dear Pakistani Brothers & Sisters, I will get hate from many Indians for this, but it is important to be said. Just like many Indians, I don't have hate in my heart for you. Many of us want peace as well. Whenever we meet Pakistanis, you invariably welcome us with love. But..."

"Your country is not run by a government. It is run by your military and your secret service (The ISI). The average Pakistani is VERY different than these 2 bodies. The average Pakistani has dreams of peace & prosperity in their hearts. These 2 villains have hurt your economy since independence. They have also constantly been responsible for terrorist attacks in India. Proofs in the next slide...

"Proof 1: All terrorists that have been caught over the years are originally from Pakistan. Proof 2: Your military leaders attended the state funeral held by Hafiz Abdur Rauf, brother of the Jaish-E-Mohammed chief. Proof 3 : Your defense minister Khawaja Asif recently admitted to the state sponsored terrorism on Sky News. But I care about YOU, not them. That's why...

"Dil se sorry agar lagra hai ki hum nafrat faila rahe hai. The Indian who have met Pakistanis, UNDERSTAND you But both Indian & Pakistani media (news channels) are currently spreading lies. Most of our populations want peace for the innocents near the border. But India also wants to end Pak Military & ISI's state sponsored terrorism," he also added.

He concluded, saying: "Ek final cheez... This is not: Indian People vs Pakistani People. This is: India vs Pakistani Military & ISI. Hope peace prevails in the long term, Inshallah"

Although he has deleted it but now the screenshots of the post have gone viral.

Reacting to it, someone wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "Ranveer Allahbadia @BeerBicepsGuy making money on Indian soil, using Indian viewers and crying for living in Pak. Indian government must help by sending him to Pak. People who can't stand with India, for our people is a traitor (sic)."

"Ek baar gaali kha ke nahi sudhra hai... (he did not learn his lesson)," added another.

One more user wrote, "Just read the latest content posted by beerbiceps on insta.. Ranveer Allahbadia should be banned completely in India first! (sic)"

The next one said, "What is wrong with people Ranveer Allahbadia. He recently deleted his post which he wrote for his dear Pakistani janta(he actually wrote dear Pakistan). He knows this will create controversy and he will gain attention.."

Ranveer Allahbadia's new post after backlash

In the video, Ranveer said, "Jai Hind, Jai Bharat dosto. Indian Military ko sabse pehle 100% support, love and respect. Pichle 5 saalo me humne 50 se zayada military themed podcasts banaye."

He mentioned that while the Indian Military and government have hard power, it's the common citizen and media who hold the soft power amid the conflict.

Ranveer went on to talk about how Pakistan was behind the Pahalgam attack. "Yeh hai sanch aur iss sanch ko puri duniya me failana har Bharatiya nagarik ki zimedari hai (This is the truth, and it is the responsibility of every Indian citizen to spread this truth across the world)."

Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between India and Pakistan

In a significant announcement, US President Donald Trump on Saturday said India and Pakistan have agreed to a "full and immediate" ceasefire after days of heightened tensions and cross-border attacks from both sides.

"After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

At the press briefing on Saturday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said, "Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) called Indian DGMO at 15:35 hours earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land and in the air and sea with effect from 1700 hours Indian Standard Time."

"Today, instructions have been given on both sides to implement this understanding. The Directors General of Military Operations will talk again on May 12th at 1200 hours," he added.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also confirmed the same, saying," India and Pakistan have today worked out an understanding on the stoppage of firing and military action. India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so."

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations contacted his Indian counterpart earlier. He revealed that a ceasefire has been enforced with another round of DGMO-level talks scheduled for May 12 at noon.