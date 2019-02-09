Kamaal R Khan aka KRK, who is known for making controversial and sometimes strange tweets, has now made yet another absurd tweet involving Karan Johar.

KRK on Twitter said that he does not have a girlfriend to celebrate Valentine's Day with, and so asked Karan if he would be his valentine.

"Dear Karan Johar, I don't have any girlfriend to celebrate #Valentines day, So would you like to become my #Valentines day partner? Awaiting for a favourable reply [sic]," KRK tweeted.

Obviously, KJo did not respond to the tweet, but KRK's followers came up with scores of comments. Some trolled KRK for his tweet, while some others appreciated his sense of "humour".

KRK might not have a girlfriend, but he certainly has a wife, and two children.

The self-proclaimed critic often makes headlines for his strange remarks, especially on social media. His Twitter handle was earlier suspended after he had revealed climax of Aamir Khan's movie Secret Superstar.

It had taken a long time for removal of the suspension, and since then he apparently has toned his tweets down to certain extent.

On the other side, Karan was recently in news for his Koffee with Karan episode featuring Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul. While the two cricketers were vehemently slammed for their misogynistic remarks on the show, Karan was also criticised for allowing such comments to be aired on national television.