"As this film is fictionalised and dramatised version of the life events of Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena set during the time period of the late 20th century. No scenes should be construed to represent a true or accurate recreation of the actual events that transpired."

Logically, all the rampant discussions and debates should have ended right after this disclaimer. Only, if only, you wouldn't have sold this film as the Gunjan Saxena biopic all this while. Apart from the classic star cast, what made everyone watch the film as soon as it was dropped on Netflix was the plot; the life of India's first female IAF officer – Gunjan Saxena. Indian audience's love for all things patriotic has never known any bounds. So after luring and teasing the audience with this 'biopic' on her life, when you suddenly through a more fictionised version of her journey than fact; the audience obviously feels cheated.

As a fiction film, it was beautiful. We loved the acting, we loved the screenplay, there were heart-touching moments, moving dialogues. We even teared up at several points during the course of the film. But, as a biopic, it was a complete failure. And we are not even going to talk about the factual and historical inaccuracies here. That's a debate we would like to keep for some other day.

After the first few minutes, it was clear that it would become difficult to separate fact from fiction in the film. Biopics have often been dramatised but only to an extent where they draw the attention of the audience and hold the film together. Panga, Shakuntala Devi, Mary Kom; in all these films drama was added to uplift the entertainment factor of the film so that the audience doesn't lose interest. And interestingly, it's often done in parts where the private life of the protagonist is shown, not the professional one.

No one would have had any issues with the film had you never advertised it as Gunjan Saxena's biopic. That was the prime reason people watched it in such huge numbers that it was trending at the top spot not just in India but in various other countries too. No one can take away from the amazing work that Gunjan Saxena did. Our love and respect for her would never be shaken. But in your lop-sided adaptation and bid to add drama to the subject, you (maybe unconsciously) you went a bit too far. You have not only put down the male officers (all of them in the film) but also shown the respected and prestigious institution in an extremely poor light.

We Indians are too proud and sentimental (rightly should be) when it comes to our armed forces. However, in your quest to mint money, you all went a bit too far this time. So, Gunjan Saxena makers; our question is how far can you stretch the realm of the biopic it turns into a complete fiction? How far is too far for you? And how could you not expect this backlash in return?