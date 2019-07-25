Many Hindi film fans have requested producer Karan Johar to sign Telugu actors Vijay Devarakonda and Raskhmika Mandanna for the Hindi remake of Dear Comrade, which was announced on July 23.

Dear Comrade is set for release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam on July 25. Karan Johar watched Dear Comrade at a special screening organised by the makers of the movie on Tuesday. The Bollywood producer was so impressed with the Vijay Devarakonda and Raskhmika Mandanna starrer that he signed a deal on acquiring the rights of its Hindi remake without a second thought.

Later, Karan Johar took to Twitter to announce on July 23, "Stunning and powerful love story! With top notch performances and exceptional music by @justin_tunes On point debut direction by @bharatkamma @TheDeverakonda is BRILLIANT as is @iamRashmika well done @MythriOfficial! ANNOUNCING that @DharmaMovies to REMAKE this beautiful film."

Now, speculations are being made on the lead cast of the Hindi remake of Dear Comrade. Some viewers are curious to know about the hero and heroine, while others requested Karan Johar to cast their favourite stars for this Bollywood adaptation. Maximum people quoted the names of Vijay Devarakonda and Raskhmika Mandanna, who are playing the lead in the original version.

There has been a huge demand for bringing Vijay Devarakonda to Bollywood following the huge success of Kabir Singh, which was the remake of his hit Telugu film Arjun Reddy. Now, that urge has become stronger with Karan clinching the rights of Dear Comrade four days before its theatrical release. It should be seen whether the producer would bring him on board or not.

Rupesh Jadhav @RupeshJ94716484

We want Vijay deverkonda in this remaking film. Don't take any flop entertainers of sucking bollywood. Nobody can suite like Vijay.

Manoj K C @MANOJKC83667640

Consider it ! This is the right time and perfect movie for Vijay Devarakonda to debut in Bollywood if this works in original.

Sai Yadav @MumbaiMaheshFan

Please bring @TheDeverakonda in Bollywood with this remake please

Vaishnavi D #HawaBanke @EmeraldDR273

I would be the most happiest if Vijay him self plays the role in Hindi too.... @TheDeverakonda @karanjohar

Nupur @Nupur81259662

It would be our pleasure to watch the remake of this beautiful Telugu movie (what I observed from the trailer). If possible can you keep the lead actors same as in the Telegu movie. I would really love to see @TheDeverakonda & @iamRashmika in Bollywood movies

Jyoti R. G. ✈️ @JyotiRajbanshiG

Pls cast Vijay Deverakonda in a Hindi movie!

Ruchismita Muni @MuniRuchismita

@karanjohar sir pls take Deverakonda for this remake

swaroop rawal @rawal_swaroop

Cast @TheDeverakonda as lead in the remake.We want this guy in the Bollywood industry too.

Supriya @Supriya96511838

Thank you so much karan But plz cast @TheDeverakonda and @iamRashmika only We can't see others plzzzzz Waiting for their bollywood debuts

Sejal Kulkarni @sejalkulkarni21