Vijay Devarakonda's Dear Comrade has hit the rock bottom at the box office in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (AP/TS) on Tuesday and collected lesser amount than last week's release iSmart Shankar.

Dear Comrade opened to a big response in the Telugu states on July 26 and word of mouth helped it remain strong on the following days. Having made a good collection, the movie recovered around 60 per cent of the distributors' investment in its opening weekend. But considering its hype and promotion, its business was not up to the mark. The distributors hoped that it will earn well on weekdays.

But to their shock, Dear Comrade witnessed a steep decline in its collection at the AP/TS box office on Monday and its business hit the rock bottom on Tuesday. Andhra Box Office tweeted, "#DearComrade : Huge Drop on 1st Monday. Not Looking Good!." Today it added, "#DearComrade Crashes on weekdays with some areas reporting Nett Figures lesser than Rentals."

Dear Comrade has failed to collect even Rs 50 lakh gross at the AP/TS box office on Tuesday. According to buzz on social media, it has just added Rs 25 lakhs to the total distributor share of Rs 13.85 crore in the Telugu States. Telugu 360_BO tweeted, "#DearComrade went down further on Tuesday with a distributor share of 25 lakhs in the Telugu States. 5 days AP/TS Share : 13.85 Cr Breakeven : 22.60 Cr."

Another buzz on social media is that Ram Pothineni's iSmart Shankar has collected more money than Dear Comrade in the Telugu state on its 13th days. Sai (@saipspk1638) tweeted, "#iSmartShankar Day 13>#DearComrade Day 4 in APTG Shocking collapse by #DearComrade."

The distributors have spent Rs 22.60 crore on its theatrical rights for the Telugu states. Dear Comrade has recovered 61.28 per cent of their investment. What is shocking about its collection is that the movie has just returned 1 per cent of their investment on Monday and Tuesday together. Considering its present trends, the film is heading to be a disaster and likely to incur huge losses to its distributors.