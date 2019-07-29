Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's Dear Comrade has made a decent collection at the worldwide box office in the first weekend and recovered 60 per cent of its distributors' investments.

Dear Comrade was premiered in a large number of cinema halls across the USA on July 25, a day before it hit the screens in India. The film opened to a huge response, but a mixed verdict of the audience took a toll on its collection on the following days. The movie has collected over $700,000 at the USA box office in the first weekend. It has become one of the highest grosser for Vijay Devarakonda in the country.

Sarigama Cinemas, which has distributed Dear Comrade overseas, tweeted, "$700K and counting Thanks to the audience for a heartwarming response for #DearComrade Don't miss to watch this lovely romantic family emotional action entertainer in theatres near you. @TheDeverakonda @iamRashmika @MythriOfficial @bharatkamma @YashBigBen @Cinemark."

The Bharath Kamma-directed romance drama was released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam across India and started with bang everywhere. With its superb collection on the first day, Dear Comrade went to become the biggest ever opening for the medium budget film. But the word of mouth has its adverse effect on its business over the weekend in India too.

Dear Comrade has collected approximately Rs 30 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the first weekend. In three days, the movie has reportedly earned Rs 19.28 crore for its distributors, who have spent Rs 34.60 crore. The film has already returned them over 60 per cent of their investments.

Here are the area-wise earnings and distribution rights' prices of Dear Comrade. These numbers are based on various sources and they may not match with actual figures released by the makers or distributors. All the figures are in rupees and crore.