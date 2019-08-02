Dear Comrade starring Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna started on a good note at the USA box office, but the movie went on to show a drop in its collection after its first week.

Vijay Devarakonda has made a huge fanbase for himself in the USA with Arjun Reddy and Geetha Govindam. Their success had created a lot of curiosity about Dear Comrade and its promos were successful in double viewers' expectations in the country. The distributors clinched its overseas rights for a whopping amount and released it in a record number of cinema halls, in bid to cash in on his craze.

Having good advance booking, Dear Comrade opened to superb response at the USA box office in the premiere show. It became the third biggest Tollywood opener in the country. But, the mixed word of mouth took a toll with its collection hitting a new low with each passing day in its opening day.

Dear Comrade has collected approximately $767,493 at the USA box office in the first week. Its day-wise breakup is $310,000 in Thursday premieres, $158,199 on Friday, $149,984, on Saturday, $68,260 on Sunday, $18,529 on Monday, $42,657 Tuesday, $13,373 on Wednesday and $6,491 on Thursday.

Vijay Devarakonda has got three $1 million-grossing movies like Mahanati ($2.544), Geetha Govindam ($2.456) and Arjun Reddy ($1.7779) in his kitty. Many of his fans are eagerly waiting to see whether Dear Comrade will enter this club or not. His latest movie needs to collect $232,507 to surpass this mark.

However, Dear Comrade is clashing with the new release like Rakshasudu and Guna 369 in its second week. These new releases have not only snatched some screens from it but are also set to take a toll on its business, by becoming the first choices for the viewers. Considering its current pace, the movie will really have a tough time in crossing $1 million mark at the USA box office.

The distributors have reduced the ticket prices for Dear Comrade by a big margin in bid to woo more audience to cinema halls in its second week. Idlebrain tweeted, "Now you can watch #DearComrade in USA for Theatre Standard Ticket Price that start as low as $5-$7 based on the showtime. "