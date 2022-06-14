With the elimination of three terrorists including two foreigners, the security forces have foiled the evil designs of Pakistan to attack the forthcoming Amarnath Yatra.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar said that Pakistan-based handlers had sent two Pakistani terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terror outfit along with one local terrorist Adil Hussain Mir of Pahalgam Anantnag to attack the Amarnath Yatra.

All the three terrorists, who were assigned the job to attack the Yatra, have been eliminated within a week's time.

While one Pakistani terrorist who was part of this group was eliminated at Sopore on June 9, another Pakistani terrorist along with a local terrorist of LeT was naturalized at Srinagar on a late Monday evening encounter.

Two terrorists of the LeT outfit were killed while a cop was injured in a swift encounter in the Bemina area of Central Kashmir's Srinagar district on Monday evening.

#Pakistan based handlers had sent two #Pakistani #terrorists of LeT #terror outfit along with one local terrorist Adil Hussain Mir of Pahalgam #Anantnag, who has been in #Pakistan since 2018 (now all 3 killed), with the intention to attack #Yatra: IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) June 13, 2022

The killed terrorists were identified as Abdullah Goujri, a resident of Faisalabad, Pakistan, and Adil Hussain Mir alias

Sufian alias Musab of Anantnag district. As per police records, Mir had crossed over to Pakistan in 2018 on Visa from the Wagah border.

Abdullah Goujri - a dreaded Pakistani terrorist who escaped Sopore encounter

Eliminated in the Srinagar encounter, Abdullah Goujri was a dreaded Pakistani terrorist who was leading the group, which had been assigned the task to attack Amarnath Yatra.

Goujri along with another Pakistani terrorist Hanzalla of Lahore was trapped during the Sopore encounter on June 7. Hanzalla was killed in the encounter but Goujri with the help of local LeT terrorist Adil Hussain Mir managed to give a slip to the security forces.

Two #terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT neutralised by Srinagar Police in a swift #encounter in Bemina area of #Srinagar. One policeman also received minor injury: IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) June 13, 2022

Although Hanzalla and Adil escaped from the encounter site along with their weapons, forces were tracking their movement and they were ultimately eliminated on Monday evening.

Sources said that intelligence agencies have authentic information that the trio had assigned the task to attack Amarnath Yatra.

Amarnath Yatra to commence on June 30

This year, the 43-day holy pilgrimage of Amarnath will commence on 30th June with all COVID protocols in place and will culminate, as per the tradition, on the 11th of August on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

The Yatra would commence simultaneously from both the routes – the Pahalgam track in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district. Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) has decided to put in place a daily route-wise pilgrim's ceiling of 10,000 excluding Yatris who would travel by helicopter. The Board has also decided to extend the free-of-cost battery car service for Yatris at the 2.75 Km-long Baltal to Domel stretch.