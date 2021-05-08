The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved the emergency use of an oral drug developed by the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), a lab of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), in collaboration with Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (DRL). The drug named 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) comes in powder form, and it can be taken orally by dissolving it in water.

DRDO's anti-Covid drug could save lives

Recent clinical trials have indicated that this oral drug could help in the faster recovery of hospitalized patients, and it will also considerably reduce supplemental oxygen dependence.

This drug accumulates in the virus-infected cells and will prevent virus growth by stopping viral synthesis and energy production.

"Higher proportion of patients treated with 2-DG showed RT-PCR negative conversion in Covid patients. The drug will be of immense benefit to the people suffering from Covid-19. It accumulates in the virus-infected cells and prevents virus growth by stopping viral synthesis and energy production. Its selective accumulation in virally infected cells makes this drug unique," said DRDO in an official statement.

DCGI's approval comes at a time when the coronavirus is wreaking havoc in all nooks of the nation. Thousands of Covid patients in the country are facing severe oxygen dependency and need hospitalization. The introduction of this new drug and its usage during emergency situations is expected to save several lives in the country.

Coronavirus: A perfect storm with no end in near sight

Even though India showed signs of flattening the coronavirus curve in the first quarter of 2021, the recent surge in fresh Covid cases indicates that the pandemic has emerged as a perfect storm in the country with no end in near sight.

According to medical experts, the presence of double and triple mutant variants of coronavirus in the country is the main reason behind the sudden surge in fresh Covid cases. Amid this havoc, top medical experts in the country have recently hinted that the third wave of Covid in India is inevitable.