Delhi Capitals will play their fifth playoff game – they have not won a single match in the earlier appearances and hence, this clash against the Sunrisers Hyderabad gives them a chance to not only improve their record but go one step further to the elusive final spot.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, have scraped through to the playoffs with only 12 points, and without David Warner and Jonny Bairstow at the top of the order, they have their task cut out. The rest of the top order has to step up and the bowlers should do a better job around Rashid Khan.

Predicted XI of both sides:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Martin Guptill, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson(c), Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Colin Ingram, Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Trent Boult

Fantasy tips and suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: It is a toss-up between Rishabh Pant and Wriddhiman Saha and owing to the fact that Saha will open the innings, he gets the nod. Pant bats in the middle order and is a key member of the Delhi side, but Saha has been consistently getting starts for SRH.

Batsmen: Martin Guptill has to fill the Warner-size hole at the top of the order and he has looked not too bad in the two appearances so far. However, he now has to bat deep into the innings and score a substantial total for SRH.

Also, there is Manish Pandey who has been brilliant in the second half of the tournament and hence, will hold the key in the top order for SRH.

For Delhi Capitals, Shreyas Iyer will be the key batsman along with Colin Ingram to not only hold the innings together but give a late boost to the proceedings.

All-rounders: Axar Patel has been superb for Delhi and his record against the right-handers has been quite good. Against a right-handed heavy SRH, he will be quite difficult to get away.

Also, there is Mohammad Nabi, who keeps getting the important wickets in the powerplays and play cameos lower down the order.

Spinners: Rashid Khan, who has not managed to pick as many wickets this year, remains an important member for SRH because he controls proceedings in the middle overs.

Also, after shining in the previous game, Amit Mishra has to keep performing for Delhi Capitals, especially is the surface in Vizag offers assistance.

Seamers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Khaleel Ahmed- both have been performing brilliantly for SRH and will have to pick up early wickets to get the ball rolling.