Rajasthan Royal's season continues to hang by a thread after rain washed out their last match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. For starters, they have to beat Delhi Capitals and then hope, a host of other results fall in their favour. For Delhi, they need to win this game to consolidate their position in the top two and enter the playoffs with momentum on their side after a heavy defeat against the Chennai Super Kings.

Predicted XI of both sides:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Colin Ingram, Sherfane Rutherford, Axar Patel, Chris Morris, Jagadeesha Suchith, Amit Mishra, Trent Boult

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane, Liam Livingstone, Sanju Samson (wk), Ashton Turner, Riyan Parag, Stuart Binny, Mahipal Lomror, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Varun Aaron, Ish Sodhi

Fantasy tips and suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: This will be a shootout between Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson, and Sanju wins the race primarily because he will bat in the top order and hence, will have a better opportunity to score runs.

Batsmen: Ajinkya Rahane will take up captaincy in the absence of Steve Smith and should look to play in the positive vein he has shown so far. Also, Liam Livingstone has been a welcome addition at the top of the order for Royals.

For Delhi, the consistency of Shikhar Dhawan is a huge plus and he, along with skipper Shreyas Iyer need to step up and score bulk of the runs.

All-rounders: Chris Morris has blown hot and cold all season and now the all-rounder, needs to find the perfect groove ahead of the knockout stage.

For Rajasthan Royals, Stuart Binny could prove to be quite a canny pick on a sluggish Kotla track as his cutters can come in handy. Also, he can be good finisher lower down the order.

Spinners: Shreyas Gopal has been an absolute star for Rajasthan this season and he has to be in the side. He has shown tremendous control with his leggies and googlies and has always picked up crucial wickets in the middle phase.

For Delhi, the experience of Amit Mishra needs to step up and control proceedings in the middle overs.

Seamers: In the absence of Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult will get in a game and the Kiwi has to hit the ground running immediately. For Rajasthan, Varun Aaron's extra pace and bite can be useful on the Kotla track and he needs to make the new ball count.