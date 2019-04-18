Rishabh Pant will be the centre of attraction as Delhi Capitals take on the Mumbai Indians at the Feroz Shah Kotla. For Pant, the World Cup snub could have come as a shock, but he has also been named as a replacement and hence, he would want to set the stage on fire to remind the selectors his worth. For Mumbai Indians, they would want to avenge the defeat handed out to them by Delhi in the first bout.

Pant could well lead Delhi as Shreyas Iyer was injured during warmups on the eve of the match and this adds a different tinge to the game.

Predicted XI of both sides:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Colin Munro, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hanuma Vihari, Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Sandeep Lamichhane, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Jason Behrendorff, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah

Fantasy tips and suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Rishabh Pant is hurt and Pant should be hungry. Also, on a Kotla pitch which might be sluggish, he could fare better then Quinton de Kock and hence, should get the nod in the fantasy team. Also, Pant got the better of Jasprit Bumrah in Mumbai in the first round match at the Wankhede Stadium.

Batsmen: Shikhar Dhawan, who has been hot and cold this season, could enjoy the extra pace offered by the Mumbai Indians bowlers and hence, should be picked in the side. Also, Rohit Sharma, who has looked good all season without a substantial score, is ripe for a big score.

Suryakumar Yadav, who is a good player of spin bowling along with Colin Munro, should be the other batsmen in the side. Munro got off to a bright start in his first match of the season, but now he should step up and be counted.

All-rounders: Who else but Hardik Pandya – the all-rounder has been in roaring form with the bat and has made all the difference lower down the order. Also, Colin Munro, who is slowly finding his rhythm with the ball, can be the X-factor for Delhi this match.

Spinners: On a Kotla surface which has been sluggish all season, Rahul Chahar and Sandeep Lamichhane should be great for their respective sides. Not only can they control the flow of the game, but also have the ability to pick up wickets in the middle phase.

Fast bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah should run into this side, as should Kagiso Rabada. Both these players are world-beaters with the ball and now, should be thrown the ball to make all the difference.