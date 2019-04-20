Delhi Capitals has found themselves going, they are no longer choking in pressure scenarios, they are travelling well and now when they face KXIP at the Kotla. Another cliffhanger should be on the cards. However, for Ashwin's KXIP, the biggest solace is Delhi's rather mediocre record in Kotla -- in the four homes games they have played here, they have managed to win only a solitary game, which came in a Super Over.

Predicted XI of both sides:

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Colin Ingram, Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Sandeep Lamichanne

Kings XI Punjab: Chris Gayle, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, R Ashwin (c), M Ashwin, Andrew Tye, Mohammed Shami

Fantasy tips and suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: He is batting like a dream this season and hence, KL Rahul should be in the side. Also, Rishabh Pant bats in the middle order and might not get enough balls to face which tips the scale in KL Rahul's favour.

Batsmen: Shikhar Dhawan and Chris Gayle, two experienced men at the top of the order should take up the mantle and get the job done for their respective sides. On a sluggish Kotla track, the way they manage the spinners might dictate the outcome of the match.

Also, Shreyas Iyer and Mayank Agarwal should be in the side, primarily because they have the game to drop anchor and bat deep into the innings.

All-rounders: Chris Morris has been good at the death in the recent matches and will hold the key, more so because the boundaries are quite short. Delhi would also want him to take up more responsibility with the bat in crunch situations.

Also, Sam Curran should be picked, considering what he did in the previous match against the Delhi Capitals. KXIP could use him as a floater in the batting order and his impact becomes more significant.

Spinners: On a conducive Kotla track, spinners hold the key. Sandeep Lamichanne, who has been in decent form with the ball this season, should be in the side. Also, R Ashwin, who has been decent with the ball all season, will once again hold the key against the left-handers of Delhi Capitals.

Seamers: Mohammed Shami second wing has been immense, his record with the white ball has been exemplary and should definitely be in the fantasy 11. Kagiso Rabada is another star with the ball and before he jets off to South Africa, Delhi should use him wisely and as an attacking option.