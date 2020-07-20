The nominations for the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards will be out on Tuesday, July 28. But before the results are out, fans have been speculating the list of nominations. As a rule, only those shows are eligible for voting that have been aired between June 1, 2019, and May 31, 2020.

Here are the most popular shows that been trending for the 2020 Emmy Awards.

The best comedy series award is going to be a tough call between, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel", "Schitt's Creek", "Ramy", "The Good Place", "Run", "Dead to Me", "Curb Your Enthusiasm", and "The Kominsky Method".

The best comedy actress nominations to come up the most are Christina Applegate for "Dead to Me", Catherine O'Hara for "Schitt's Creek", Rachel Brosnahan for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel", Pamela Adlon for Better Things", Issa Rae for "Insecure", Merritt Wever for "Run", Linda Cardellini for "Dead to Me", and Awkwafina for "Nora From Queens".

The voting for the winners will take place in August and fans will be able to cast their votes for 11 days. The 72nd annual Emmys Awards will take place in the live ceremony on September 20.

The Best Comedy Actor features names like Eugene Levy for "Schitt's Creek", Ted Danson for "The Good Place", Larry David for "Curb Your Enthusiasm", Michael Douglas for "The Kominsky Method", Steve Carell for "Space Force", Ramy Youssef for "Ramy"Domhnall, Gleeson for "Run", Don Cheadle for "Black Monday".

The Best Comedy Writing nominations seems like a tie between shows like "Schitt's Creek", "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel", "Curb Your Enthusiasm", "Ramy", "Dead to Me", "Run", "The Good Place", "The Kominsky Method".

Reuters

And the Best Drama Series nominations are being speculated to be "Succession", "Ozark", "Big Little Lies", "The Crown", "The Handmaid's Tale", "Better Call Saul", "Westworld", and "The Morning Show".



The Best Drama Actresses options are, Olivia Colman, "The Crown", Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show", Laura Linney, "Ozark", Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve", Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve", Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale", Viola Davis, "How to Get Away with Murder", and Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies".

The Best Drama Actor is a close call between, Tobias Menzies, "The Crown", Brian Cox, "Succession", Jason Bateman, "Ozark", Jeremy Strong, "Succession", Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul", Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us", Billy Porter, "Pose", and Patrick Stewart, "Star Trek: Picard".