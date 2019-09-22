The 71st Primetime Emmy awards is set to take place Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The event is set to begin at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Fox's coverage of the Emmys begins at 6:30 p.m. ET with a 90-minute pre-show hosted by Jenny McCarthy, Kelly Osbourne and Shannon Sharpe of Fox Sports. The main show will air live on both coasts.

For those having basic cable, the show can be seen through TV box or antenna. Cable subscribers can also log-in to stream the broadcast on Fox.com or on the FOX NOW app.

Those who plan to watch it online can sign up for Hulu with Live TV or Sling TV.

Indian fans need to get up early as the event begins airing 5 am IST on Monday. Star World will broadcast the event and a repeat telecast will be done at 10:30 pm IST.

There is a lot that TV fans are looking forward to, especially with the 32 nominations for the final season of Game of Thrones. Gwendoline Christie, Lena Headey, Sophie Turner, and Maisie Williams have all been nominated for Supporting Actress in a Drama. Alfie Allen, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, and Peter Dinklage are nominated for Supporting Actor in a Drama.

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," a comedy streaming on Amazon Prime, has 20 nominations. More than 130 HBO shows have been nominated, while Netflix has 117 nominations.

The Emmy Awards this year will deal with LGBTQ talent, with several queer artists and shows featuring gay, lesbian and transgender characters among the nominees.