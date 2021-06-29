Kasturi Shankar, who had raised questions over Rajinikanth's visit to the US and getting visa clearance, has put an end to the issue by claiming to have received a call from the superstar's side clarifying all her doubts.

How It All Started?

In a series of tweets, Kasturi, a few days ago, had questioned how Rajini travelled to the US despite a travel ban for India. She speculated that the actor might have got a special medical exemption from the government of India.

If it was not enough, Kasturi had wondered whether Rajinikanth went to the US for a routine check-up while hinting at the actor possibly having cardiac issues.

US has banned direct travel from India for all Indian citizens from May onwards . No medical exceptions have been granted. How and why did @rajinikanth travel during this time? His sudden backing out of politics, now this... things are not adding up. Rajini Sir pl clarify. To Clarify : NRI's living working or studying in USA are permitted to return to USA , and Indians travelling from other countries are permitted to travel. So The Rajini travel issue is definitely a mystery. Many saying Rajini may have gotten medical exemption from GOI- that is even more worrisome. What is his health condition that the best hospitals in India cannot treat? They said routine check? Mayo clinic is known for cardiac care. The more I think about it, the worse it sounds. And fans, please don't say things like 'Rules don't apply for Rajinikanth'. That is a terrible thing to say. If anything, Such massive icons should very careful to come across as a law abiding citizen.

As expected, the former Bigg Boss Tamil contestant was verbally attacked by netizens for her controversial tweets. Later, she took to Facebook to elaborate on the reason why she raised the questions. She posted: