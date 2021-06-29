Kasturi Shankar, who had raised questions over Rajinikanth's visit to the US and getting visa clearance, has put an end to the issue by claiming to have received a call from the superstar's side clarifying all her doubts.
How It All Started?
In a series of tweets, Kasturi, a few days ago, had questioned how Rajini travelled to the US despite a travel ban for India. She speculated that the actor might have got a special medical exemption from the government of India.
If it was not enough, Kasturi had wondered whether Rajinikanth went to the US for a routine check-up while hinting at the actor possibly having cardiac issues.
US has banned direct travel from India for all Indian citizens from May onwards . No medical exceptions have been granted. How and why did @rajinikanth travel during this time? His sudden backing out of politics, now this... things are not adding up. Rajini Sir pl clarify.
To Clarify : NRI's living working or studying in USA are permitted to return to USA , and Indians travelling from other countries are permitted to travel. So The Rajini travel issue is definitely a mystery.
Many saying Rajini may have gotten medical exemption from GOI- that is even more worrisome. What is his health condition that the best hospitals in India cannot treat? They said routine check? Mayo clinic is known for cardiac care. The more I think about it, the worse it sounds.
And fans, please don't say things like 'Rules don't apply for Rajinikanth'. That is a terrible thing to say. If anything, Such massive icons should very careful to come across as a law abiding citizen.
As expected, the former Bigg Boss Tamil contestant was verbally attacked by netizens for her controversial tweets. Later, she took to Facebook to elaborate on the reason why she raised the questions. She posted:
So I asked on twitter How Mr Rajinikanth was able to travel to USA with entire family when travel bans are in place . You can read that thread here.
https://twitter.com/KasthuriSh.../status/1409164336455581706
No, this is not about getting permission from Indian govt, It involves visa from US embassy. It is possible that all the Embassy folks are fans and made an exception for him. But I hate to think that rules are bent for VVIPs and that Rajini would have encouraged that.
It is understandable that fans will react with outrage when their icon is criticised. But to expect that no one should even question him is absurd. To fans asking me how dare I question him, rules don't apply to Rajini etc, i say only because he is Superstar Rajini we ask . Whole world is interested in his every movement and so am I. Especially when it is out of the ordinary.
When the Raghavendra mandapam rent issue came up, I supported Rajini. when the Ashram school controversy erupted,I held my peace. Remember when he got caught travelling without e-pass ? I defended him stoutly then. Even published a support video. This time I myself have a question about travel during pandemic time.. What is wrong with that? If there is a logical answer, we will all get to know. Where is the need for frenzy and abuse?
I have not asked any classified info and certainly no personal information. I have been completely courteous. Yes I raised doubts about his health only after many fans said he may have gone for medical emergency, when the press release said is that it is routine check up. What is the crime in that? Everybody wants to know about his health. I wish him robust health and a long life, and yes, I am worried what kind of medical emergency.
When Amma Jayalalitha was in hospital, whole TN wanted to know what is happening. We all know how that was mishandled and the aftermath. In case of Kalaignar, people got regular updates. A whole nation followed his last days. Speaking for myself, many people know about how cancer in the family made me start my medical charity. I speak openly and regularly about it.
So regular info is much appreciated. It is not a crime to want to know about a huge star's publicly available details . Nothing to be outraged about and no military secrets will be compromised.
In their efforts to 'teach me a lesson', few rajini fans are going overboard with vulgar abuse. Please think who will be most harmed by it.
I wish Superstar Rajinikanth a long life and many more years of entertaining us.