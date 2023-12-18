'Is Daya coming back?': Disha Vakhani along with her daugther poses with TMKOC cast at reception [reactions]

One of the most popular shows on Indian television is Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. It has been running successfully for over a decade. Daya Ben (Disha Vakani) is one of the most loved characters in the show, and needless to say, Jethalala and Daya Ben's on-screen chemistry is still talked about. Daya Ben has been missing from the show for over six years now.

For the uninformed, Disha went on indefinite maternity leave in 2017, and has not returned to the show since. Fans have been waiting with bated breath for Daya Ben's comeback.

Fans want Daya Ben back in the show

For the last few weeks, Asit Modi, the producer of the show, has been hinting to fans about Daya's comeback.

In one of the episodes, Jethalal was waiting for Daya to come back to her, and the entire Gokuldham society was waiting for her arrival with anticipation. But to everyone's surprise, she didnt' return, and fans resorted to social media and slammed the makers for playing with their emotions. Boycott TMKOC started to trend, and demanded answers from Asit Modi over Daya Ben's arrival.

However, Asit Modi has assured fans that in 2024, Daya will be coming back.

Jethalal gets all teary on TMKOC. ? Now, #BoycottTMKOC is trending as fans demand an apology from Asit Modi for messing with our hearts! ?‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/2JEHgnKrLr — Sab Talks (@sabtalks32) December 3, 2023

Disha Vakani reunites with a cast of TMKOC

And now a photo of Disha Vakani has gone viral that shows the actor posing with the star cast.

The pictures were shared by Palak Sindhwani, who essays the role of Anjali Bhabhi in the show.

A picture shared by Palak on Instagram stories shows Dayaben with new Tapu, Sonu, Komal Bhabhi and Anjali Bhabhi.

In the pictures, Dayaben was seen with her daughter and on-screen son, Tapu.

Daya met cast of the show at a wedding party

As soon as the pictures were shared, fans started to count down the days until Daya's return to the show.

Asit Modi confirms Daya will be back in TMKOC soon

The show recently completed 15 years, and producer Asit Modi made a big announcement that he would be soon bringing back fans' favourite Disha Vakani, aka Dayaben. He said, "In this journey of 15 years, a hearty congratulations to all of them. One such artist is whom we cannot forget. That artist is Daya Bhabhi, aka Disha Vakani. She has entertained the fans and also made us laugh for all these years. Fans have been waiting for her to come back, and I promise you all that Disha Vakani will soon be back to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah."

Many characters in the show have been replaced by Bhavya Gandhi ( Tapu), Shailesh Lodha( Taarak) and Neha Mehta (Anjali Bhabhi, Taarak's wife), among others.

Recently, Raj Anadkat, who used to play the role of Tappu in the popular sitcom, also left the show.