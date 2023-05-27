In response to the Sarv Khap mahapanchayat's call for a women's panchayat outside the newly constructed Parliament building in Delhi on May 28, coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's unveiling ceremony, the Delhi Police has significantly increased security measures in Lutyens' Delhi.

The mahapanchayat, held last week in support of protesting wrestlers in Haryana's Meham town, stated that women from all over the country would participate in the Delhi panchayat.

To ensure the safety of the event, the police will deploy an ample number of security personnel in the vicinity of the Parliament building. In addition, police pickets will be set up in central Delhi to maintain a strong presence and uphold law and order during the entire program.

A senior police official stated that stringent security measures have been implemented to protect the event. CCTV cameras are being used to continuously monitor the Parliament building and the surrounding areas.

The official further mentioned that robust security arrangements will be put in place in the bordering areas, including the establishment of checkpoints. These checkpoints will facilitate thorough vehicle inspections for individuals entering from the borders, enhancing security measures.

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday criticised the BJP-led Central government, wondering if there was any need for a new Parliament building.

Interacting with the mediapersons in Patna on the sidelines of a programme marking the death anniversary of the country's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, Nitish Kumar said: "What is the need for a new Parliament in the country? The people sitting in power want to change history, and they are doing it.

"The old Parliament is our history. We achieved Independence and the democratic style of functioning began from there. If required, we need to develop it but making a new building is meaningless. You are changing our old history," the JD-U leader said.