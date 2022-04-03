Raj Thackeray had threatened on Saturday that if loudspeakers outside mosques were not removed, he would play Hanuman Chalisa on double volume. A video of Hanuman Chalisa playing on loudspeaker outside MNS office in Ghatkopar in Mumbai has now gone viral on social media. This not only came shortly after Raj's remarks, but also on the first day of Ramadan, which is religiously celebrated by Muslims.

Raj triggers political debate

Thackeray's remarks didn't go down well with the masses, triggering a political outrage.

His demand from the MVA government to immediately ban loudspeakers at mosques or he would counter them by playing Hanuman Chalisa at double volume near the mosques, was met with heavy criticism. He even urged the gathering of 'Hindus' "not to forget" his sermons, give an opportunity to the MNS to rule the state 2024 and help take it towards progress.

Top MVA leaders starting with Sena MP Sanjay Raut, NCP chief Pawar, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule, Congress' Nana Patole, Ashok Chavan, Atul Londhe, ex-Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar and others clobbered Raj Thackeray for his unbridled remarks.

Surprisingly, Asaduddin Owaisi, President of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) - which recently sought an alliance with the MVA but was spurned - issued a gag order on his party from reacting to the MNS chief's comments.

The MNS spokesperson Sandip Deshpande took strong umbrage at the barrage of criticism and calling Raj as the BJP's 'C Team', while party activists launched an agitation playing high-decibel Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers near a mosque in Ghatkopar, giving tense moments to the police on the first day of the holy month of Ramzan.