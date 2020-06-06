Seems like the death rumours on the notorious underworld Dawood Ibrahim has led to a new meme fest across social media!

Internet has always been fascinated by the top gangster's activities, although on Saturday; it is inundated with sarcastic remarks, memes and trolls.

Dawood and wife test Covid positive

"Dawood Ibrahim has caught Coronavirus. This was the first time the words "Dawood" and "caught" were used in the same sentence," wrote a user on the death news.

The highest epitome of an underworld emperor, Dawood, and his D-Company symbolised the most horrible face of terrorism and unlawful activities. Earlier on Friday, June 5, Dawood and his wife were reported to test positive for coronavirus.

The 64-year-old fugitive gangster and his wife have been admitted to a military hospital in Karachi. Following this, reports on the D-Company leader's death spread from Pakistan.

Dawood has been living in Pakistan as a refugee for several years and owns several properties there. Although Pakistan has publicly denied any knowledge of Dawood's presence in the country, intelligence reports suggest that the underworld gangster has been staying there under the protection of the government.

His brother Anees Ibrahim meanwhile said that neither Dawood nor any his family members have tested positive for Covid-19, adding that all of them were at their home.

What's with the internet?

But the social media can't just leave Dawood out that rather more sinister rumour took over it with some sources claiming on the death of the fugitive don.

"Dawood Ibrahim & his friends were playing 'passing the parcel', parcel didn't 'bypass' him & now he need 'bypass'" wrote one tweet as the news suggested he died after suffering a heart attack.

"Dawood Ibrahim stories are easy. No one will confirm/deny. News says he's dying. Soon there'll be WhatsApp fwds tht Modi-Doval killed him," wrote another.

"Don't worry...Agar Dawoodva mar bhi gaya to use zinda karke marenge!!" wrote a Twitter user.

While some users took the moment to cheer out loud on the death news. "Badhai ho, dawood ek baar fir mar gaya !!" commented one.

The notorious don was responsible for the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, and India has categorised him as the most wanted don.