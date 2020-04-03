DSP Davinder Singh, a suspended Jammu and Kashmir police officer, was on Friday sent to further custodial interrogation by a Delhi court till April 10. He was arrested while ferrying two Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorists in a vehicle on the Srinagar-Jammu highway earlier this year.

Following the city police's appeal that Davinder needed to be confronted with three other accused in the case, in order to unearth their respective roles, his custody was extended by special Judge Munish Markan of Delhi's Patiala House Court.

The other three accused in the case are Javed Iqbal, Syed Naveed Mushtaq and Imran Shafi Mir.

The tainted Deputy Superintendent of Police was nabbed from the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on January 11 while ferrying two militants, Naveed Babu alias Babar Azam, his associate Asif Ahmad and a civilian.

Earlier this year, Davinder was brought to Delhi from Jammu by the Delhi Police's Special Cell for interrogation in another case.

The court had earlier sent Mushtaq and others to the custody of police till April 3 after the city police claimed that they were planning to execute terror attacks in the national capital and other parts of the country.

The Delhi Police had registered an FIR, which said that for carrying out terrorist activities, the youths of Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab are being trained.

Davinder taken into custody

The D Company and gangster Chhota Shakeel were also mentioned. Davinder was taken into custody under this FIR, although his name is not mentioned in it.

While Davinder was in a Jammu jail; the probe agency peered through evidence, records and seized materials.

The National Investigation Agency, NIA, believes that Davinder was not a part of any intelligence agency and was completely acting on his own.

The DSP gained notoriety after his phone was scanned and it was learnt that he was involved in a rather 'complicated lifestyle' involving women, wine and a lot more.

He was an alcohol addict and had liaison with over a dozen women. Reports had also stated that Davinder was "a self-admitted 'sex addict' and he regularly took little blue pills (viagra)."

He was recently reported to be asking the cops in jail to play him hymns on YouTube. Police reports had stated that money never seemed enough for Davinder and that is reportedly one of the reasons that he had agreed to help the terrorists.

DSP Davinder Singh had become infamous after he joined SOG, but his name came up in making money by selling contraband, allegations of extortions and involvement in Trath Gola (precious metal) scam.

It was on January 11 when he came into limelight as he was arrested for helping two terrorists reach Jammu from Srinagar.

It is alleged that he had a deal with the Hizbul terrorists for helping them cross the Kashmir valley and reach Jammu and then keeping them safe at his house till they could escape to Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) in two months. Sources say the deal was struck at Rs 40 lakh.

During his interrogation, Davinder had stated that he had plans for the terrorists. He said that he intended to take the money from the terrorists and then get the militants he aided killed in an encounter.

However, sources said that because he was caught red-handed, he was making up stories and that there is no way to substantiate his claims that he would get militants killed, as he was abetting them escape.