Having made the fifth-most number of saves in the 2017/18 season, and equalled a record for most saves in a match David de Gea is in fine form. While he failed to help United lift any silverware this season, de Gea's good form should do better with the Spanish side who are naturally more attacking. With his skills at the back, Spain is a real contender for the trophy in Russia.
Name: David de Gea Quintana
Age: 27
Date of Birth: November 7, 1990
Place of Birth: Madrid, Spain
Position: Goalkeeper
Height: 1.89m
Weight: 76kg
International Caps: 27
International Goals/Clean sheets: 0/15
Shirt Number: 1
Current Club: Manchester United
2017/18 Season stats:
- Premier League: 18 clean sheets, 28 goals conceded in 28 games
- Champions League: 4 clean sheets, 3 goals conceded in 6 games
- FA Cup: 2 goals conceded in 2 games
Notable Achievements: Has won Manchester United's Player of the Year award four times, the most by any player.