Having made the fifth-most number of saves in the 2017/18 season, and equalled a record for most saves in a match David de Gea is in fine form. While he failed to help United lift any silverware this season, de Gea's good form should do better with the Spanish side who are naturally more attacking. With his skills at the back, Spain is a real contender for the trophy in Russia.

Name: David de Gea Quintana

Age: 27

Date of Birth: November 7, 1990

Place of Birth: Madrid, Spain

Position: Goalkeeper

Height: 1.89m

Weight: 76kg

International Caps: 27

International Goals/Clean sheets: 0/15

Shirt Number: 1

Current Club: Manchester United

2017/18 Season stats:

Premier League: 18 clean sheets, 28 goals conceded in 28 games Champions League: 4 clean sheets, 3 goals conceded in 6 games FA Cup: 2 goals conceded in 2 games

Notable Achievements: Has won Manchester United's Player of the Year award four times, the most by any player.