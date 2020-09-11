Earlier this week, a girl shared her texts with her mom at 4 am in the morning and the tweet went viral. What caught the internet's fancy was the fact that the tweets were relatable and it was all over pizza.

In her thread, many messages came forward relating to her post and a few forwards of their own experiences on the micro-blogging platform. It was nothing short of endearing.

All for the love of pizza

On Monday, a woman posted her text to her mom on Twitter of a thought she had in the morning about her sister finishing the last three slices of pizza. In an emotional message, she narrated her fear and anxiety about her sister who would take advantage of her sleeping in. She wrote that she woke up accidentally and informs her mother that in the fridge she has kept a box of fries and 3 slices of pizza.

She implored that her mother tells her sister to take her permission before eating it. She said, "I'll wake up to see everything finished and be really really hurt. If you are my mother, if you have ever loved me, if you have lovingly given birth to me, I want you to take care of my mood." She provides a disclaimer saying that she is texting her mother with one eye open since its 4 am.

After that tense exchange, anybody would have wilted. How many times have siblings lost out on leftovers, it's a loss only they know. Her exchange with her mother amused the internet and soon many were sharing how their relationship with their moms are like.

There was a plot twist to her story too, her father ate two slices and after her mother had shown him the text, he cut the remaining slice into three and left them for her. So much for an emotional appeal.

How many times have you had such exchanges with your mom?