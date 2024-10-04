Actor and Shiv Sena leader Govinda, who shot himself accidentally with his revolver on Tuesday morning, was discharged from the hospital on October 4. The actor was accompanied by his wife Sunita and daughter Tina Ahuja. Several pictures and videos of the actor exiting the hospital in a wheelchair have surfaced on social media.

The viral videos show Govinda in a wheelchair as he exits the hospital. One can see the bandage on his left leg. He was also seen giving a flying kiss to the paparazzi. Govinda greeted the paps with folded hands and thanked the media and fans for their support.

Govinda, while speaking to the media, wished fans Navratri and said, "Jai Shree Ram", "Jai Mata Di".

#WATCH | Mumbai: Actor and Shiv Sena leader Govinda discharged from CritiCare Asia in Mumbai.



He was admitted here after he was accidentally shot in the leg by his own revolver. pic.twitter.com/XU1Tidt7hu — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2024

A clip that has gone viral shows paparazzi doing their usual bit. A paparazzi who was taking pictures and videos of Govinda yelled at their colleague, saying, "Movie chal rahe hai kya kyun beech mein aaraha hai." (Is this a movie shoot that's going on? Why are you blocking his way).

Another clip shows Tina Ahuja crying as Govinda gets discharged and heads towards his car in a wheelchair.

Sunita on Govinda's health update

Earlier today, Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, shared the actor's health while speaking to the media outside the hospital. She said, "Sir ek baje tak discharge ho jayenge aur yaha se unko ghar leke jayenge. Ghar pe bhi doctor ne bola hai 6 hafta bedrest karna hai, toh hum zyada kisi ko allow nahi karenge kyu infection lagne ka darr hai, toh unko abhi aaram karna hai." (He will be discharged by 1 pm, and we'll take him home. The doctor has advised six weeks of bed rest, so we won't allow many visitors due to the risk of infection, as he needs to rest now.)"

She further added, "Itna saal naache gaye na, thoda aaram karna bhi zaruri hai. Ghar pe sirf puja path ke kuch nahi chal raha, Navratri chal rahi hai, waha pe bhi puja prarthana chal rahi hai. Main abhi ghar se puja hi kar ke aayi hu. (He's danced for so many years, so now a bit of rest is necessary. There's nothing but prayers going on at home; it's Navratri, and we've been praying there too. I just came from offering prayers at home)."

On Tuesday, hours after his revolver misfired, leading to an unfortunate mishap, the actor shared a voice note from ICU, thanking his fans for their support.

Govinda sent a voice note via his spokesperson stating that he was fine and he thanked his fans for their prayers and blessings. "Aap sab logo ke ashirwad, aur maa-baap ke ashirwad aur guru ki kripa ke vajah se, jo goli lagi thi, vo ab nikaal di gayi hai. Aap sab logo ki prarthanaon ke liye dhanyawad!"

His statement in Hindi is loosely translated as, "This is Govinda. With the blessings of my fans, my parents and God, I am doing better now. I suffered a bullet injury, but I am feeling fine now. They have removed the bullet. I thank my doctor, Dr Aggarwal, and the fans who prayed for my well-being. Thank you very much (sic)."

What made him use the revolver?

As per reports, the actor was reportedly getting ready for his early flight to Kolkata when he dropped the revolver from his hand and it misfired. The incident happened at around 4.45 am when he was cleaning the revolver

He is admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital. Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, was not in Mumbai when the incident happened. Ahuja said she had been told that her husband was fine and out of danger now. Govinda's daughter is currently in the hospital with him.