In a shocking development, the daughter of the Afghan ambassador to Pakistan was kidnapped on Friday and tortured for several hours on her way home by unknown men. The abductors have freed Silsila Alikhil, daughter of Afghan ambassador to Pakistan Najibullah Alikhil, who is currently receiving medical treatment, according to the ministry.

The Afghan foreign ministry said that it "strongly condemns this atrocious act and expresses profound concern for the safety and security of diplomats, their families, and staff members of the Afghan political and consular missions in Pakistan." The medical report of Silsila Alikhil also indicates torture with multiple injuries including swelling in the wrist joints, bleeding from the nose and ankle area.

The ministry urged the Pakistani government to act quickly to safeguard the security of the Afghan embassy and consulates, as well as the diplomatic immunity of diplomats and their families, as stipulated by international treaties and conventions.

Statement by Ministry of Foreign Affairs Regarding Abduction of Daughter of Afghan Ambassador to Islamabad

July 17, 2021

"While the Afghan ministry of foreign affairs is working with Pakistan's ministry of foreign affairs on the situation, we urge the Pakistani authorities to identify and prosecute the offenders as quickly as feasible," the statement said.