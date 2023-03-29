Expectations for Nani's Dasara are high. Directed by Srikanth Odela, Dasara as Keerthy Suresh and Dheekshith Shetty play the lead roles. Right since the day of its announcement, Dasara has been one of the most-awaited films from the Telugu film industry. Here are a few reasons why the film cannot be missed.

Nani's first pan-India film

Dasara is shot in Telugu and is released in multiple languages. Nani has been promoting the film extensively in various cities. Nani managed to win the audiences of the South audience with his performance and now, he is set to attract audiences from the south as well. The film was made to entertain audiences across geographies with a story of universal appeal.

A folklore drama in Telangana's backdrop

Srikanth Odela is from Telangana and he wants to tell an untold story with Dasara. The film will show the life of people working in the coal mines of Telangana along with the stories of two besties and their lady love. The film will showcase the culture, arts, tradition, rituals and dialect of Telangana.

Music loaded with energy

The music of the film is composed by Santosh Narayanan. Songs of 'Dasara' are out-and-out high-energy beats that have been making people dance already. All four songs that have been out till now are huge hits.

Nani's rugged avatar

Nani will be seen in a rugged avatar for Dasara. While he always amassed love for his performances, in Dasara audiences will witness him in a very raw and real role, minus the glitz and glam. Apart from this soil-of-the-earth character and look, the actor will also be taking on some high-octane action, giving his fans and Pan-Indian audiences much reason for excitement.

Massive scale

Dasara has been made on a massive scale with a huge budget. The makers built a 25-acre set to recreate the world of coal mining. Additionally, an entire village set was also created complete with all amenities for those working on the film. The film's writer and director Srikanth Odela brought expert detailing to the sets and their intricacies since his father was a worker in the Singareni coal mines, lending an extra layer of authenticity to the story and the visuals.