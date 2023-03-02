Nani's Dasara is one of the much-awaited films of the year. The actor has worked hard in the making of the film and for a character that he has never played before.

Directed by a debutant called Srikanth Odela, the film has Keerthy Suresh playing the leading lady. Dasara is hitting the screens on March 30.

Dasara theatrical business



March is here and now that the release date of Dasara is inching closer with each passing day, the makers of the film are trying to close all the loose ends. As per the latest update from a source, the rights of Dasara's Telugu states rights were sold at Rs 34 Crore out of which Andhra Pradesh theatrical rights were sold at Rs 20 Crore and Telangana were sold for Rs 14 Crore.

The worldwide theatrical rights were valued up to Rs 43 Crore and the movie will now require to mint more than Rs 43 Crore share amount to achieve break-even. Dil Raju is releasing the film as he bought the theatrical rights.

Highest in Nani's career



These numbers are the highest ever in Nani's career, making it clear that expectations for the film are quite high. Nani has been super confident about the film and compared it to RRR. But now, with Rs 43 crores business, he is at risk of churning out the same amount of money at the box office in order even to call the film a hit.

Moreover, the film is released in multiple languages and it is high time that Nani manages to make a mark for himself in other languages as well.

Star-studded



The movie stars other veteran actors like Samuthirakani and Sai Kumar, along with , and Shamna Kasim among others in crucial roles. Sathyan Sooryan cranked the camera for the film and Naveen Nooli worked as its editor.

Popular composer Santhosh Narayanan worked on the film's background music and tunes. The movie is written by director Srikanth Odela, Jella Srinath, Arjuna Paturi, and P Vamsi Krishna.