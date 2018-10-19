The Mysuru Dasara, a 10-day festival starting with Navaratri and the last day being Vijayadashami, has been cancelled this year due to a death in the royal family. This is the first time in a very long time that the family has not celebrated Dasara.

Pramoda Devi Wadiyar's mother Puttachinnammanni has died due to age-related issues.

Reports have stated that the family will celebrate privately organised festivities like the Vajramushti Kalaga, Shami pooja, and Vijaya Yatre but the Dassar procession in the city which begins from the Mysore Palace will take place as scheduled, reports TOI.

The report further states that the Dasara rituals will be held next week.

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has extended his condolences to the family. According to TOI, he tweeted, "I am deeply saddened to hear about the death of Smt. Putta Chinnammani, mother of Pramoda Devi Wadiyar."