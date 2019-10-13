The seventh season of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) will end on a high note, not just of a sporting nature. The organisers have scheduled a week-long celebration which would be akin to a full-fledged festival of sports and entertainment combined.

The last stage of the annual league-based tournament, the play-offs, would take place at the EKA Arena by Transstadia in Ahmedabad. On October 14, the action kicks off with eliminator 1 and the season concludes with the final on October 19.

But apart from top-quality Kabaddi, there would also be other attractive events that would entertain the audiences. On the opening day of the play-off week, apart from the two eliminators, there would be a performance from singing sensation Darshan Rawal, a local lad himself.

On 16th, the audience will get to see another highly-popular vocalist who has lent her distinctive voice to many chartbusting songs in the last few years – Kanika Kapoor. The singer of 'Baby Doll' and 'Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan' is certain to be a big draw.

On the concluding night of the event, on 19th, the star attraction, apart from the kabaddi players would be one of Bollywood's leading music composers, lyricists and singers, Amit Trivedi.

But it's not just music and kabaddi that the fans can enjoy. The festivities will also include sale of merchandise, food stalls and interactive games. The entry on all match-days for the Fan Fest opens at 3:30 PM while the concerts would take place two hours later. The matches begin at 7:30 PM in the evening.

On day 1 of the play-off week, UP Yoddha take on Bengaluru Bulls in the first eliminator while the U Mumba side faces Haryana Steelers in the second. Two days later, the winner of first eliminator would take on Dabang Delhi in the first semi-final. This would be followed by Bengal Warriors facing the winner of second eliminator in the second semi-final.

This season saw an all-new format introduced by the organisers in the 12-team event. The two teams who finished at the top of the table get a direct entry into the semis. Teams occupying positions 3 to 6 battle it out in the eliminators.

Season 7 of PKL has been described by many as the toughest so far. Each team had to go through a gruelling 22 matches in the league stage. Dabang Delhi finished atop the table with 15 wins, 4 losses and 3 ties. Bengal Warriors were in the second position with 14 wins, 5 losses and 3 ties.