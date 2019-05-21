Ace Bollywood music director Amit Trivedi has fallen in love with Mumbai-based 22-year-old songwriter and DJ Zenith's song Junglee, which he described as the 'coolest pop track of the season'.

Harshit Agarwal, commonly known as DJ Zenith, is the talk of the music industry. Hailing from Jaipur, he started his musical journey in 2014, since then he has become one of the most prominent artists in the country as well as globally. He has worked with famous artists like Alan Walker, Tiesto, One Republic, David Guetta and multiple others.

Zenith recently produced a song called "Junglee" with Charan on vocals, the duo were winners of the Bacardi House Party Sessions for which this Anthem was created. They were mentored by the legendary Bollywood singer Benny Dayal. The music video has created quite a buzz in the industry.

Junglee explores the dynamics between a Madari (master) and his monkey. The music video has a twist wherein the roles are reversed between the Madari and the monkey which leads to a change in the perspective. The Madari and the monkey have became overnight sensations. The unconventional storytelling and music vibe makes this video a must watch.

2018 was a milestone year for Zenith as he started blending independent Hindi music with his own beats. His song "Kho gaye" was a nationwide success and was trending on all social media platforms. When asked what drives him to create music, Zenith said, "I was always an avid listener of different kinds of music since I was a kid and I've grown organically into it."

2019 is shaping up to be an even bigger year for this young artist as he has his hands full with many projects including some in which he is also the songwriter.

