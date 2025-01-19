Congratulations are in order for singer Darshan Raval, who tied the knot with his long-time best friend, Dharal Surelia. The singer took to social media to share a series of pictures from their dreamy wedding.

In their loved-up pictures, the couple couldn't take their eyes off each other as they exuded royalty in their wedding attire.

For the ceremony, Darshan wore an ivory sherwani, while Dharal radiated elegance in a red lehenga. Sharing the pictures, Darshan captioned them, "My best friend forever."

Fans can't stop gushing over Darshan's wedding photos

The comment section was filled with congratulatory messages and compliments from fans and friends on Instagram.

The internet is buzzing with joy over the couple's wedding pictures. Some fans even made collages of their wedding moments with the caption, "Me and the girl I pulled!"

One fan wrote, "Mummmyyy!!!!! I'm shivering uk whatt we knewwe evrything bttt was waiting ki tum kb post kroo."

Other comments read, "Ohhh myyyyy godddddd," "No Nazar," "Congratulations raval wishing you a happy and healthy married life".

Another user mentioned, "The day we've all been waiting for has finally arrived, and it couldn't have been more perfect! Watching you step into this beautiful new chapter of life fills my heart with joy. Here's to a lifetime of love, laughter, and countless memories. You both deserve all the happiness in the world, and I'm so proud to call you my family. Congratulations to the most beautiful couple! Love you both to the fullest."

About Darshan

Darshan is known for songs such as Jab Tum Chaho from Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Main Woh Chaand from Teraa Surroor, Kheech Meri Photo from Sanam Teri Kasam, Chogada from Loveyatri, Kamariya from Mitron, Odhani from Made in China, Mehrama from Love Aaj Kal, Dil Julaha from Ludo, Kabhi Tumhe from Shershaah, Tere Siva Jag Mein from Tadap, Dhindora Baje Re from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, and Sahibaa from The Great Indian Family.

Who is Darhan Raval's wife Dharal?

Dharal is an architect, design entrepreneur, and colourist.