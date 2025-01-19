Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and his girlfriend, actress Dakota Johnson, are in Mumbai for a concert. The couple arrived in the city of dreams on Thursday and have been exploring the city since. After strolling along Mumbai's famous Marine Drive, the couple visited the Babulnath Temple on Friday. On Saturday, they sought the blessings of Lord Ganesha at the Siddhivinayak Temple.

Dakota Johnson visits Siddhivinayak Temple with Sonali Bendre and Gayatri Joshi

On Saturday evening, Dakota, Sonali and Gayatri sought blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple.

Several videos and pictures have surfaced on social media showing Dakota beautifully dressed in Indian wear.

Dakota was seen wearing a navy blue ethnic outfit and a saffron shawl, typically given after the puja at the temple. She also had a tika on her forehead. Sonali looked stunning in a beige suit.

The clips show Dakota, Sonali, and Gayatri entering the temple together. Another clip shows them exiting after the divine darshan.

Chris Martin Chants 'Jai Shri Ram', and asks the meaning of it at Coldplay's Mumbai Concert

Later that evening, Coldplay's Chris Martin kicked off their highly anticipated India tour with an unforgettable performance in Mumbai.

Chris Martin greeted the audience in Hindi. After singing one of his famous songs, he expressed his gratitude by saying Shukriya.

In another clip, Chris was seen reading "Jai Shri Ram" aloud from a placard held by a fan in the audience. He then asked about the meaning of the phrase.

Meanwhile, Chris Martin and Dakota offered prayers on Friday at the famous Babulnath Temple. Several videos on social media platforms show Chris and Dakota visiting the renowned temple dedicated to Lord Shiva. In one video, 35-year-old Dakota is seen whispering in the ear of Nandi, the sacred bull statue associated with Lord Shiva.