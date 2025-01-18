Arjun Kapoor injures his elbow and head after ceiling collapses on sets of Mere Husband Ki Biwi [Details]

It seems like the stars of Bollywood are facing a rough patch. The dark clouds don't seem to fade away. On Thursday, Saif Ali Khan was brutally attacked at his Bandra residence in the wee hours during an attempted burglary. The actor was rushed to the hospital and underwent emergency surgeries.

Now, on Saturday, it has been widely reported that Arjun Kapoor was injured on the set of his upcoming film Mere Husband Ki Biwi after a ceiling collapsed during a shoot. The incident occurred at the Imperial Palace, Royal Palms, in Mumbai.

The roof collapse led to injuries to Arjun Kapoor, producer Jackie Bhagnani, and director Mudassar Aziz. Fortunately, none of the actors or crew members were seriously hurt. Arjun, Jackie, and Mudassar suffered minor injuries.

Cause of accident

Vibrations from the sound of the old hall shook the set leaving the ceiling to collapse.

According to Bollywood Hungama, a camera attendant suffered a spine injury, and the director of photography (DOP) fractured his thumb. Choreographer Vijay Ganguly also reportedly sustained injuries to his elbow and head. Meanwhile, director Mudassar Aziz suffered a minor injury.

Ashok Dubey from the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) told ETimes that Arjun Kapoor injured his elbow and head. DOP Manu Anand fractured his thumb, and the camera attendant suffered a spinal injury, but thankfully, no one was critically hurt.

Choreographer Vijay Ganguly also told ETimes, "We were on the monitor when suddenly the ceiling collapsed. Luckily, it fell in parts, and we had a trough to protect us.

"Had the entire ceiling fallen on us, it could have been disastrous, but many people still got hurt. These old locations are often used for shoots, and as production companies, we ensure that safety measures are checked. However, many times, the safety of the location isn't properly verified before it's offered for shooting," he added.

Arjun Kapoor hasn't reacted to this incident.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi also stars Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role. The movie will be released in theatres on February 21, 2025.

Arjun Kapoor was recently seen in 'Singham Again', in which he was seen as an antagonist.

He later penned an appreciation note for the fans, who supported him. He wrote, "Here's to turning non-believers into believers! Every question & doubt only fueled my determination to work harder and come back stronger. To everyone who cheered for me then and still does now – thank you. Your support means everything. To those who doubted me, thank you for pushing me to prove myself again! What a journey it's been so far; it feels like my debut all over again, and I have a long way to go. Grateful for every step, every lesson, and every bit of love and fire!"