Radhika Apte, known for her brave choice of films, has spread her charms with top-notch roles- be it films or OTT platforms. The actress who has been constantly seen on an OTT platform with her 'omnipresence' all across, is now receiving offers from many storytellers of different platforms.

Radhika, who has carved a niche for herself in the acting space, has also aced the art of carrying herself in vogue. In a recent event, the actress looked drop dead gorgeous decked up in a powder shaded embellished Tulle slit gown.

The indie star, who looks for a good story, has landed herself in the best space for her career.

Radhika's acting speaks louder than her words ever since she made her debut with a short film, Ahalya- a character nested in the hearts of the audiences and the filmmakers, alike.

Radhika's two movies Andhadhun and Padman are on the top rated Bollywood movies list and her "omnipresence" is much talked about with the screen presence she possesses.

Radhika will be next seen in a film alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui for which the actress has already finished the first schedule shoot in Lucknow. The pair was last seen sharing screen space for a web series.