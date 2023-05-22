Last week Sara Ali Khan walked the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival looking regal and gorgeous. From reflecting on her culture and values on the first day to channelling her grandmother Sharmila Tagore through her outfits, this Pataudi princess gracefully represented India overseas.

After returning to Mumbai, the actress got busy promoting her upcoming film 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' with Vicky Kaushal.

On Sunday evening, Sara Ali Khan on Sunday visited Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Rajasthan. A video from Sara's visit to Ajmer Sharif Dargah has surfaced online and it features the actor seen praying while tying a thread on the Dargah's wall. The actress also shared two pictures from her Dargah visit on her Instagram post.

Sara looked beautiful in a mint green salwar suit. She had her dupatta covering her head and wore sunglasses. The actress also got mobbed by a sea of fans surrounding her as she walked inside the Dargah premises. Her security personnel walked along with her.

However, amidst her divine darshan, the actress was brutally slammed by netizens for praying with folded hands. Many accused her of not following her ritual and culture.

In a photo, Sara is seen praying with folded hands while seeking blessings ahead of her film release.

A user wrote, "Dargah pe haath jod rhi hai .. hadd hai jaahiliyat ki." (She is folding hands and doing namaste at Dargah).

Another wrote, "Isko Namaz Bhi Aati Hai kyaa." (Does she know how to read namaz).

The third one wrote, "Inko namaste karne ki itni adat ho gai h ki dargah pe bhi namaste hi kar rhi hai." (She is so habituated to doing namaste that even at dargah she is doing the same thing).

Cannes press meet

Meanwhile during her press interview at Cannes when Sara Ali Khan was asked if she ever aspires to have her film there, she says "100 per cent. I definitely think so, it's also a bit of a reality check also because I think the media back home has spoiled me a little. So suddenly you realise just how small a fish you are and what is not even a pond it's literally a sea. And how much further you have to go, how much you have to push the boundaries, keep learning, keep growing. I mean I am not even one-fifteenth hundredth the way I would ideally want to go. Ofc I would love to do that kind of meaningful work in cinema, represent my country in a way that my film is here one day, that would be the dream".

Furthermore, while talking about what she craves the most as an actor, she says " I think I've been lucky in terms of versatility. You know just off the bat i just wrapped up Ae Watan Mere Watan and Murder Mubarak, a week apart. One is directed by Homi who I am like a modern girl from Delhi. And in one I am a freedom fighter from 1942. So I think I've been given opportunities I just hope I can be given more and more of that. I crave meaty roles, I crave working with directors I can learn from and I crave just being better and better".

Recently, the trailer of Sara Ali Khan's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke was released and her chemistry with Vicky Kaushal was appreciated by the audience. The latest dropped romantic songs from the film 'Phir Aur Kya Chahiye' and 'Tere Vaaste' which are being loved and adored by the listeners and makers can not wait to see more of Sara Ali Khan along with Vicky.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan is occupied with the promotions of her upcoming romantic comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bach Ke in collaboration with Vicky Kaushal. Apart from that, she is involved in the films Ae Watan Mere Watan, an untitled project directed by Jagan Shakti, and Homi Adjania's Murder Mubarak.