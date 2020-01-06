Darbar is set to clash with Chiranjeevi's nephew Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. But the megastar, who was the chief guest at the pre-release event of Sarileru Neekevvaru, wished his friend Rajinikanth's film must become super hit at the box office.

Darbar, Sarileru Neekevvaru and Ala Vaikunthapurramloo are scheduled for worldwide release on January 10, 11 and 12, respectively. It is going to be a mega clash among the titans. The makers of all three films are leaving no stone unturned in promoting them. They are making counter plans against each other.

The team of Sarileru Neekevvaru starring Mahesh Babu invited Chiranjeevi as the chief guest at its pre-release event held on Sunday. It was rumoured that it was an attempt to counter the strategies of the Ala Vaikunthapurramloo makers and split the fans of the mega family. The megastar, who is now busy with the shooting for his next film, accepted their invitation and attended the function.

While most of Tollywood celebs praised and promoted Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa, Allu Arjun had stayed away from talking about its promos. This had angered many of his fans, who had gone on troll him for not promoting his dream project. He had cooled them down by speaking up about its trailer days before its release. Later, he had courted a controversy, by tweeting about hosting a success party to Chiru and the unit.

Now, Chiru accepting Mahesh Babu's invitation sparked several speculations about all is not well in the mega family. But the megastar played it very safe in the event of Sarileru Neekevvaru. The Sye Raa actor said, "I sincerely wish that all the Sankranthi releases, including my dear friend Rajinikanth's Darbar, will be loved by the audience. These films should bring fame and monies to the stakeholders involved."

Chiranjeevi has always been fond of Rajinikanth. The two legendary actors share mutual admiration and friendship, which has been on display on several occasions over the years. They have even acted together in quite a few movies like Tamil remake of Atthaki Yamudu Ammayiki Mogudu. Chiru has once again expressed his love for Rajini at the pre-release event of Sarileru Neekevvaru.

Darbar is directed by AR Murugadoss of Ghajini and Thuppaki fame, and bankrolled by Subaskaran of Lyca Productions. This huge film features Rajinikanth as a cop named Aditya Arunachalam. Producer NV Prasad is dubbing the movie in Telugu and releasing with the same title in the Telugu states on the same date as its original version.

The trailer for Darbar is already breaking records. Audiences have been swooned over by Rajinikanth's cop get-up, his unmatched grace and style. 'Saar, vallaku cheppandi.. Police la daggaraku left lo ravocchu. Right lo ravocchu. Straight ga ravoddani', 'Aa choopenti? Original ga ne villain amma!', 'I am a bad cop' - these Rajinikanth-isms in the 'Darbar' trailer are spectacular and mind-blowing.