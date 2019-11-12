Even as the fans of Rajinikanth are yet to come out from the celebratory mood of Darbar motion poster release, here comes a good news for them. Well, the makers are planning to release the first single from the upcoming AR Murugadoss-directorial flick soon.

Anirudh's Important Announcement

Anirudh Ravichander, who has scored the music for Darbar, has given a hint about it at the recently-held grand finale of Vijay TV's popular reality show Super Singer 7. He has revealed that the first song from the movie will be out in another two or three weeks.

It means they are having a double delight in the month as the motion poster was revealed on 7 November. Anirudh Ravichander has also revealed that the complete album from the movie will be out in December.

As per the buzz, the makers have big plans to release the audio, the rights of which are with Sony Music, through grand events in Chennai as well as Hyderabad.

The audio has already created a positive vibe after Anirudh's background score in the recently-released Darbar motion poster stuck the chords, instantly.

Darbar marks the second collaboration of Anirudh with Rajinikanth, who is a relative of the young music composer, after Petta.

Darbar Release:

Meanwhile, the team is working round the clock to complete the project on time. The makers want to release the film for Pongal in Tamil and Telugu languages. It is likely to clash with big Tollywood movies during the festival season.

It is an action thriller produced by Lyca Productions in which Nayanthara plays the female lead. Suniel Shetty and Prateik Babbar are the villains in the flick.

The trailer of the movie is expected to be released on 12 December to coincide with the birthday celebration of the Tamil superstar.