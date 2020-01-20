Rajinikanth's Darbar has performed brilliantly in its second weekend at the Chennai box office. The Kollywood movie has performed better than the new releases along with other notable flicks like Dhanush's Pattas, Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

In the second weekend, Darbar has made a collection of Rs 2.48 crore from 396 shows. In the weekdays, the film had raked in Rs 3.48 crore from 592 shows. The total collection of the movie now stands at Rs 13.37 crore. With no big films releasing in the upcoming weekend, the Rajini-starrer is expected to do well.

Dhanush's Pattas is settled at the second place in Chennai. It has earned Rs 1.03 crore from 243 shows. The five-day total collection of the flick is Rs 2.08 crore, which is a good number for this film. Like Darbar, this movie is also expected to perform well due to the non-release of big movies.

Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is off to a good start in Chennai. The film has raked in Rs 33.58 lakh from 108 shows and the total 8-day collection of the flick stands at Rs 72.44 lakh.

Hollywood movie Dolittle has collected Rs 31.40 lakh from 84 shows. It is an average number for an English movie. While Mahesh Babu's Telugu movie Sarileru Neekevvaru has earned Rs 17.02 lakh from 60 shows to take its 10-day total to Rs 84.18 lakh.

Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak has collected Rs 6.57 lakh from 27 shows to take its total tally to Rs 31.32 lakh in 10 days.