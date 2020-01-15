After Kodi, RS Durai Senthilkumar has teamed up again with Dhanush for Pattas. Like their previous flick, this film too is a commercial potboiler. The latest flick has Sneha and Mehreen Pirzada playing the female leads.

Naveen Chandra, Nassar, Munishkanth, Sathish and others in the supporting roles. Vivek-Mervin has scored the music. Chill Bro, Jigidi Killadi, Morattu Thamizhan Da and Mavane songs from the movie have impressed the audience. The film has Om Prakash's cinematography and Prakash Mabbu's editing.

Story:

The story is based on ancient martial art Adi Murai, originated in Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu. It is regarded as the oldest martial art in Tamil Nadu which was present even before Kalari and practised by Cholas. Dhanush is said to be playing dual roles of a father and son in the film. The film is about preserving our ancient art.

Hype:

The movie has generated a lot of positive buzz with its teaser and trailer. The success of the audio has come as a bonus for Durai Senthilkumar-directorial film. Dhanush and Senthil's earlier movie had impressed his fans. So, there is a good amount of expectations riding on Pattas.

Will the movie live up to the expectations? Check it out in the viewers' words below: