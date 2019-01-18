Everyone was surprised when Jumanji racked up more than $900 million worldwide. After, Fast and the Furious, Jumanji single-handedly uplifted Dwayne Johnson's career to a stature that added more feathers to his already 'feathered cap'. Now, talks have been underway for a pretty long time about the sequel, after the huge success of the first movie, though it was already decided that the franchise will continue.

"Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" earned $404 million in the US market and grossed $557 million worldwide last year. It remained on the top as No. 1 in its fifth weekend. In the last half of 2018, news of the sequel's casting had already begun with Danny De Vito and Awkwafina being confirmed.

Now, the latest addition to the list is Danny Glover. Details of the character that he will be playing has not been revealed as of yet. "He ain't "too old for this s**t!" said an excited Dwayne 'the rock' Johnson on Instagram soon after uploading a snippet of 'The Hollywood Reporter' covering the news of Danny Glover's appointment.

The sequel will focus on the magical point of a video game that will transport the four teenagers to the world where they will become Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Danny Glover and Awkwafina. "'Who turns into who?' will always be the fun magic sauce for our audience," said Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

The film will be directed by Jake Kasdan, who had directed part one. Matt Tolmach will again produce, along with Seven Bucks Productions' Johnsons, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia and Kasdan.

"From Awkafina to Danny DeVito to now one of my action heroes, Danny Glover — it's been awesome having so many actors and OG legends raise their hands wanting to come and play in our Jumanji universe," said Dwayne Johnson, who now seems to be pretty excited after having the main cast finalised for a series that has been pretty highly held ever since Robin Williams portrayed Alan Parrish in 1995.