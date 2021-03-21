Actor Daniel Radcliffe is the latest talent to join the cast of The Lost City of D. He will be playing the role of a villain in the romantic adventure. The film has been produced by Paramount. Other stars of the film include Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum.

The Lost City of D narrates the story of a reclusive author of romantic tales, who had been quite confident that nothing could be as bad as getting stuck on a book tour with a cover model. Sandra Bullock will be seen in the role of the author and Channing Tatum as the model for the book cover. A sudden act of abduction lead them both into a jungle where they find new adventure and perceive the new kind of romantic experience that become way better than her fiction novels.

Daniel Radcliffe in new avatar

Daniel Radcliffe who is best known for his role as Harry Potter in the film saga will be seen in a negative role. Ever since the actor had parted ways with the wizarding world, he has been open to experimentation. Earlier in an interview with the media, he had revealed that he had earned a lot during his days as the bespectacled wizard, at present, he is interested in exploring his ventures as an artist and money has been his last concern.

He was seen in a negative role for the first time in Now You See Me 2. In the film Horns, he had embraced his evil side after the death of his loved one. In A Young Doctor's Notebook, Radcliffe had played the role of a doctor who wrongly used morphine on his patients, and time and again paid more attention to his sexual needs than his oath as a doctor.

Daniel Radcliffe has been able to break his image as the young Potter boy with a variety of breakthrough roles.