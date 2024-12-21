Power couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's elder son, Taimur Ali Khan, celebrated his 8th birthday on December 20. The parents hosted a star-studded party attended by Kareena, Saif's industry friends, and several star kids.

Taimur Ali Khan hurts his right arm during his 8th birthday celebration.

Several videos from the celebration surfaced online, showcasing Kareena and Saif engaging in fun activities with Taimur and his friends. The theme of the party was superheroes and the performers were dressed as marvel's superheroes. Howver. Tim's experience at his own birthday party wasn't marvel-ous. Here's how.

Saif's sister Saba Pataudi took to her Instagram and shared an inside video from the celebrations, where Taimur is seen getting lifted up by men who were dressed as Marvel superheroes.

However, it looks like the way the person who lifted Taimur wasn't well trained and didn't hold him properly, as he complained and moved his arm as soon as he stood again.

In the first video, a man lifted Taimur and one of his friends by holding their hands and spun them, while another person placed his hand on the kids' waists.

Taimur was screaming in pain, as he didn't enjoy. He complained about the discomfort and pain.

Netizens also pointed out that such tactics should be avoided with kids as they could get hurt.

A user mentioned, "Tim got hurt on his bday (sad face emoticon)."

A second user wrote: "Not sure if lifting a kid like this with one arm is safe. Might stretch his nerves in the axilla. A bit extreme and unnecessary."

A comment read, "Tim was shouting with pain."

"Extremely wrong way to hold the kid... he has faces pulled out due to elbow pain," read another comment.

Several other clips have surfaced on social media that show Taimur and Jeh enjoying.

The montage also shows Taimur sitting beside grandmother Sharmila Tagore and reading a picture book.

A second picture saw Taimur and Jeh sitting together.

Saba captioned the picture as: "Happiest 8th Birthday Timtim To soaring the peaks of success, Happiness and love may pave your path, To close real friends ..forever. And family is always by your side. I love you loads my jaan. Taimur. I take pride in the man you're sure to become someday....! Congratulations parents You have a star in your midst."

One clip shows the couple at a lively playground surrounded by children. In the video, Yash Johar is seen chatting with Kareena, while little Jeh joyfully plays with his trophy.

Soha Ali Khan also shared an adorable video capturing Taimur's playful moments and cherished memories with her daughter Inaaya. Along with the video, Soha penned a heartfelt note for little Tim on behalf of Inaaya, captioning the post, "From jumping on the bed to racing freestyle, we have come a long way – here's to a lifetime of family, food, and prezzies!! Happy Birthday, Tim bhai."

At the DIAS Mumbai's annual function, Kareena and Saif proudly supported their eldest son, Taimur, at his school's annual day function. Kareena was seen cheering enthusiastically from the audience as Taimur performed on stage. In one viral video, the doting mom is seen recording her son's performance, beaming with pride. Kareena couldn't help but sway to the music, smiling and clapping as she cheered for him, even waving from the audience at one point.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were welcomed on December 20, 2016, while Jehangir Ali Khan (Jeh), was born on February 21, 2021.