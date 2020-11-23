Former Bollywood actress Zaira Wasim who is known for her roles in the movies like 'Dangal' and 'The Sky Is Pink' has made an earnest request to her ardent fans.

Zaira Wasim has a request for fans

Over the weekend, Zaira took to her social media handle and requested her fans to remove her pictures from her fan pages.

The reason for her appeal was that she plans to start a new chapter in her life. She penned a strong-worded note which read, "Hello everyone!! I want to take a moment to thank each of you for the constant love and kindness you have showered me with. Yáll has been a constant source of love and strength; thank you for being there to support me through everything." (sic).

She posted a message for her fans.

Adding further the lengthy note read, "It is because of this care and consideration that y'all have always shown I have a little favour to ask from all of you. I request you to please take down my pictures from your accounts and ask other fan pages to do the same." Zaira also wrote, "It's obviously IMPOSSIBLE to get them off the internet, but the least I can do is request your pages not to continue sharing them. I hope you could help and support me through this just like you've supported me through everything." (sic)

She concluded the note by saying:

"I'm trying to start a new chapter in my life, and I could really benefit from your cooperation -- (life a lot!!). Thank you for being a part of my journey. May Allah reward you abundantly. Forever grateful, Love and regards, Zaira Wasim."

After reading her cutesy post, fans commented on her IG and requested each other to remove her pictures if any.

Her current profile looks like this:

When you scroll through her social media profile now, you won't find a single picture of her.

Why did Zaira leave showbiz?

Earlier in 2019, Zaira announced that she had quit the film industry as she wants to focus on religion. She had taken to her social media account to express the same.